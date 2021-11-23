Last winter, the Columbia Rock Bridge girls team had another terrific season, finishing with a record of 21-5 and making it all the way to the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
That’s been more or less the going rate during Jill Nagel’s time in charge of the Bruins, where she has compiled an incredible 357-96 win-loss record.
“We saw steady improvement with each game last season, even through some compromised rosters due to injuries and Covid quarantines,” Nagel says.
And even though Rock Bridge lost some of last year’s core, things still look bright for the Bruins.
“We are excited about the dawn of a new season,” Nagel says. “While we graduated some very talented players, we hope our program has prepared our younger players to step positively into new roles with greater expectations.”
Truly great expectations will be heaped upon one of the nation’s best prep basketball players, senior guard Averi Kroenke (5-10). Kroenke had an outstanding junior season, averaging 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. She landed on the All-State team, was named the District and Conference Player of the Year and earned a spot on ESPN’s Top 100 for the Class of 2022. Kroenke has an entire arsenal at her disposal—she can shoot with accuracy from distance, dribble past opposing players, and get to the rim and finish there. In every gym she enters this winter, every set of eyes will be on her. The same thing will likely remain true as she begins her career on the Mizzou women’s basketball team next fall.
And when Kroenke inevitably gets double-teamed, Nagel can turn to senior F/C Kyrah Brodie (6-4). Brodie had a terrific 2020 season, averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 66% from the floor. She also earned spots on the All-State, All-District, and All-Conference teams. While Brodie is an absolute force on the block, her athletic ability allows her to step out toward the perimeter when she needs to. The Kroenke/Brodie duo just may be the best one-two punch in all of Missouri this winter.
The third known starting spot this season belongs to senior G Christina Maltsberger (5-9), who missed half of 2020 due to injury. During her time on the floor, though, she averaged 5 points per game and shot with pinpoint accuracy, hitting 56% of her shots from behind the three-point line. She’ll have loads of open space to shoot from when opposing defenses are forced to focus on Kroenke or collapse on Brodie.
Other players in the mix this year are junior G Katherine Sievers (5-8), junior F Paige Morse (5-11), junior F Maggie Primus (5'9") and sophomore G Charlie Smith (5-6).
While Rock Bridge certainly did lose some talent from last year’s quarterfinal squad, they’re returning some as well. Two All-State performers and a nice complement of players on the inside and outside will have Rock Bridge scoring nearly at will.
And on defense, “We will look to our aggressive and physical defensive style, combined with speed, to try and disrupt our opponents’ offense,” Nagel says. She sums up the season ahead, saying, “We have a strong senior class as a nucleus and a bolus of young talent that we are excited to bring into the fold. Our kids had a great summer and are working hard this pre-season to continue the winning tradition of excellence prior teams have established.”
With Kroenke on the perimeter, Brodie down low, and a host of good shooters and talented newcomers around them, the Bruins will almost certainly continue the winning tradition that Nagel has established at Rock Bridge.