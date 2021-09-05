COLUMBIA – Coaches, players and supporters of the Rock Bridge High School baseball team organized a prayer vigil for Sunday morning.
The crowd gathered on the top floor of the patient visitor garage for University Hospital to show support for Davis Taylor, who is in the hospital and was one of the five players injured in an accident early Saturday morning.
As some of you already know, 5 RB Freshman Baseball Players were involved in an accident last night. Please pray for Davis Taylor who is in the SICU. He needs us. We are holding a prayer vigil tomorrow morning at 9 am at U Hospital at the top of the Patient Visitor Garage.— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) September 4, 2021
Another player, Reid Messer, is also in the hospital.
I miss spoke regarding Reid Messer. He is still waiting on surgery. Please continue to keep he and his family in your thoughts and prayers as well.— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) September 5, 2021
Players stood near the front of the group holding signs for Taylor. They said prayers and ultimately cheered for Taylor as he watched from the hospital windows.
"He's reading all your texts, all your posts," a family member told the crowd. "It's keeping him uplifted."
What a powerful morning. We ended by saying a prayer and raising our hands to Davis as he was able to watch from the window. Continue to heal Davis and Reid. All of Bruin Nation is behind you. pic.twitter.com/wwoDpQqcOo— Rock Bridge Baseball (@RBbruinbaseball) September 5, 2021
Organizers did not specify what specifically happened to cause the injuries beyond that it was an accident and a group of boys "having fun."