COLUMBIA - If the name Kroenke rings a bell, it’s probably because you remember former Mizzou star Josh Kroenke. Or maybe you remember Josh's dad, Stan Kroenke, owner of the L.A. Rams.
But there's also a Kroenke in Columbia. Averi Kroenke, a senior at Rock Bridge High School and a Missouri women’s basketball commit, is branding her own legacy with the Kroenke name.
And no, Stan and Averi aren’t actually that closely related.
“We are not closely related, I’m like third, fourth cousins with him,” Averi said. “… and I had nothing to do with the Rams leaving St. Louis!”
Averi is one of the best high school basketball players in Missouri. She was named to the Central Missouri Athletics Circuit (CMA) All-Conference team and named the district's co-Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
She passed her 1,000 career point park just halfway through her senior season and was named a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee in January.
Rock Bridge girls head basketball coach, Jill Nagel, says it’s Averi's basketball IQ that’s become one of her biggest strengths. That, along with her leadership and communication.
“She’s always kind of one step ahead,” Nagel said. “She’s a coach on the floor, and so she’s able to communicate a lot of things in practice but also in the locker room.”
Averi’s been a part of the Rock Bridge girls varsity basketball team since her freshman year. Although her goal for her final season was a strong state run, Averi played her final game as a Bruin on March 3 where the Bruins fell to Blue Springs South in the district championship.
It wasn’t the end to her senior season as a Bruin that she hoped for, but she has more to look forward to as a Tiger.
“[After] being at Rock Bridge for four years I think it’s cool for people who have gotten to watch me play high school basketball get to kind of keep up with what I’m doing at Mizzou,” Averi said.
Averi officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Missouri in November. She is the only signee in the Missouri women’s basketball 2022 class.
“I’m so excited,” Averi said. “I’m truly getting to live out like a childhood dream. I’ve grown up going to Mizzou games, going to Mizzou camps, you know, wanting to be in that uniform. So it’s so cool that I’m going to get the opportunity to do that.”
Choosing to continue her education and athletic career at MU was an easy choice for Averi.
She spent her childhood idolizing Missouri athletes, she said. Her passion for basketball started at a young age, thanks to her older twin brothers, who share a love for the game.
“We definitely have a bond over basketball," Trevor Kroenke, Averi's brother, said. "I think she definitely got that competitiveness and a lot of her toughness from that. Just because she was around us."
Her brothers still remember the exact moment Averi got the call from Missouri.
“When Mizzou offered Averi, it was somewhat of a no-brainer," Trevor Kroenke said. "You watch Mizzou women growing up and you wonder, 'Can Averi ever get there?'”
The Rock Bridge girls basketball program is no stranger to sending players on to play at Missouri. Athletes like Sophie Cunningham and Cierra Porter played under coach Jill Nagel at Rock Bridge and then Robin Pingeton at Missouri.
“I’m getting to live out my dream and do some pretty cool things and just play for Mizzou, that’s like a really big deal for me getting to represent my home state,” Averi said.
Averi says she credits her success to both her family and her coaches at Rock Bridge. Nagel says she saw talent in Averi when she was only an eighth grader, and to see her continue on to play at Missouri it’s just “special,” Nagel said.
“It was a lifelong dream for her to be able to go to Mizzou and so that was pretty cool when she told us that she was going to commit," Nagel said. "To be able to see our players stay in town and play for their hometown team… that’s special, because we get to watch them more."
Now, Averi is just months away from graduating high school and officially starting her next chapter in a Tiger uniform. Her brothers say they are excited to not only watch her represent her home state, but to watch her do what she loves at the next level.
“A player plays hard but she has the best energy of anybody I’ve ever seen play. She’s always flying around the court, I don’t see her take a play off,” Trevor Kroenke said.
Although it’s who she is off the court that’s seemed to make the biggest impact on those around her.
“Everyday she came into practice for four years with a smile on her face whether she was having a good day or a bad day you wouldn’t know,” Nagel said.
As Averi begins her career as a Tiger, she says she’s excited to make a name for herself and hopes Missourians will learn that she doesn’t actually know Stan, although it does make her laugh, she says.
“I want my legacy to just be known as someone who gave 100%, no matter what was going on, and just someone who players could always come to. My staple is just to try to help people and be kind to everyone,” Averi said.