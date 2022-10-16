COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins.
"Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said.
Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back in February, following the departure of former head coach Van Vanatta.
Before coming to Rock Bridge, Perkins was the head football coach at West Plains High School from 2019 to 2021. During those three seasons, Perkins led his team to two district titles and a 29-6 record.
One of Perkins' coaching philosophies that has helped lead to his success at both West Plains and now Rock Bridge, is being a players' coach.
"Try to listen to them and see what they need. Then try to provide what they need for them. If you do that, they'll meet you halfway on all the things you're kind of needing from them," Perkins said. "Hopefully, I'm living up to that."
According to Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser, Perkins is living up to that philosophy and being a strong communicator.
"Honestly, I kind of think to myself sometimes how he does all that he does. Like how does he have enough time for it or think about some of the things he does?" Kaiser said. "I get a text before and after every game. The relationship and the communication is top tier. It's great with all the players, going down to JV and freshmen."
In his first seven games as the Bruins' head football coach, Perkins led his team to a 6-1 record and six straight victories, which surpassed Rock Bridge's overall win total of four games from last season. When asked about what the key to having that success was, Perkins credited the effort of his players.
"I think it goes back to that senior meeting that very first day that I'm in Columbia. [The seniors] approached me, wanting to get together and have a dinner with me," Perkins said. "I'm going to put it all on the seniors. They have been tremendous leaders for our program."
Meanwhile, both senior running back Stephen Gibson and Kaiser agree Perkins has helped shift the culture of the program and implement a winning mindset.
"I feel like our coaches expect more out of us. They're kind of asking for more out of us, and it's just like, I feel like the full culture of Rock Bridge football has just changed," Gibson said. "For the future, there's a lot of guys that are just coming into this program wanting to win and just continuing to win."
"He's done a world of difference. He's just been so good to this program," Kaiser said.
Entering this season, only Helias High School had won a Central Missouri Athletic Conference (CMAC) football title. Bringing a conference championship to Rock Bridge was one of Perkins' preseason goals.
"When we first got here, Ethan [Smith] and I discussed we want to flip it. We want to win the CMAC, which has not been done," Perkins said.
After earning a 48-35 victory over Battle High School on Oct. 7, Perkins and company accomplished that goal, clinching the football program's first CMAC title.
"You want the kids to enjoy it, and I think they have," Perkins said.
In his first season at Rock Bridge, Perkins has embraced his new opportunity in the newest season of his coaching career.
"I'll try to not get emotional talking about it, but the way this team, and the district as a whole has embraced my family and I has been really special. Something I've not really experienced before," Perkins said. "I love coming to work. I love being around these guys."
In addition, Perkins is thankful to be a part of it.
"I'm really glad I filled out that application."