COLUMBIA- A year after his brother won a State Championship for the Bruins, Rock Bridge Sophomore Andrew Hauser won a title of his own. Hauser took the Class 5 Cross Country State Championship in the 5K on Friday morning.
"It's pretty sick," said Hauser of his win. "I've been looking at this for a while and I'm happy that it happened now."
The Class 5 Cross Country State Championship has stayed in the Hauser family.Andrew won today with a time of 14:52 for Rock Bridge. Last year's champion: His Brother, Matthew.They shared a pretty cool moment after Andrew's first place finish. @KOMUsports @rb_xc pic.twitter.com/XEX3oYfPla— Bradley Davis (@DdavisBradley) November 5, 2021
Hauser not only won the state title he did so in record fashion, setting the course record at Gans Creek Recreation Area with a time of 14:52.
"You know Matthew (Hauser) running his junior and senior year and I just told him that I won state my sophomore year," said Andrew Hauser. "Just all that suspense and build up means a lot."
Matthew Hauser was able to be there to see his younger brother's victory and had some encouraging words after Andrew got his gold medal.
"He just said 'you did it man'," said Andrew. "He was like 'I couldn't be any more proud of you'. He gave me a big hug and he said 'I really love you and I'm proud of you man'."
The Rock Bridge boys cross country team finished 2nd in the state while the Bruin girls finished 4th.