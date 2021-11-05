Rock Bridge boys cross country 2nd place finish

The Rock Bridge boys cross country team poses with the 2nd place trophy at the 2021 MSHSAA Championships

COLUMBIA- A year after his brother won a State Championship for the Bruins, Rock Bridge Sophomore Andrew Hauser won a title of his own.  Hauser took the Class 5 Cross Country State Championship in the 5K on Friday morning. 

"It's pretty sick," said Hauser of his win.  "I've been looking at this for a while and I'm happy that it happened now."

Hauser not only won the state title he did so in record fashion, setting the course record at Gans Creek Recreation Area with a time of 14:52.

"You know Matthew (Hauser) running his junior and senior year and I just told him that I won state my sophomore year," said Andrew Hauser.  "Just all that suspense and build up means a lot."

Matthew Hauser was able to be there to see his younger brother's victory and had some encouraging words after Andrew got his gold medal.

"He just said 'you did it man'," said Andrew.  "He was like 'I couldn't be any more proud of you'.  He gave me a big hug and he said 'I really love you and I'm proud of you man'."

Rock Bridge girls cross country celebrates 4th place finish

The Rock Bridge girls cross country team poses with the 4th place trophy at the 2021 MSHSAA Championships

The Rock Bridge boys cross country team finished 2nd in the state while the Bruin girls finished 4th.

