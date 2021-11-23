COLUMBIA − Van Vanatta is out as Rock Bridge High School's head football coach, the school confirmed on Tuesday.
Missouri Scoop first reported the news on Twitter Monday.
Vanatta has coached the Bruins since 2017. His overall record was 31-22, including 4-6 this last season, Missouri Scoops reported.
Rock Bridge's season ended Oct. 29 after Liberty shut out the Bruins 48-0 in a Class 6 District 4 quarterfinal.
Rock Bridge Athletic Director Michael McGinty confirmed Vanatta's departure and said the head coaching position was listed Monday. He was still listed as a teacher, as of Tuesday.
Before Rock Bridge, Vanatta head coached at Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant. He also coached baseball at Central Methodist University and was an assistant baseball and assistant football coach at University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Vanatta is certified in both physical education and health. He has a master's degree in education foundations from CMU.