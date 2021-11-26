The Rolla Bulldogs had another solid season last year, finishing with a 15-10 record and capturing another class 5 District title before falling in Sectionals to eventual class 5 runner up Bolivar. They even strung together a seven game winning streak, and on top of that six of their losses were very close one or two possession games.
It could very easily have been a different story for the Bulldogs. Head Coach Mark Miller knows that this season will be more challenging. Heading into the 2021-22 season, Rolla will have to replace five players lost to graduation; Trey Brown and Danny Foster were first team All-District players while Brown was also named to the Ozark Conference 1st team and Foster honorable mention. Brown was a three-year starter who averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds per game. Foster was also a multiyear starter who averaged over 11 points and 5 rebounds per game. They along with major contributors Conner Joyce, Patrick Blair and Evan Colench will be missed this season.
Rolla will return some experience with three guys who have two years in a starting role along with an additional Letterman and power forward Chase Lindsey and two provisional Lettermen swingman Isaac Buhr and forward Luke Foster. The Bulldogs three returning starters from last year are all seniors. Gage Klossner was named to the All Ozark Conference Honorable Mention team as well as All Ozark Conference Defensive Team. Ty Locklear is a sharp shooting 3 baller while Adam Hounsom will slash and take people off the dribble. Gage Klossner will be back on the point this year. He’s a hard-nosed defender who handles, distributes and shoots the three well.
Senior guard/forward Adam Hounsom is the team’s leading rebounder and he can score and will tear people up defensively with his size and quickness. Ty Locklear made the most threes of anyone last season and led the team in free throw shooting percentage as well. Luke Foster, a junior at 6’7, will be a name people come to know. He can control the boards inside, run the floor in transition and shoot the three well. The Bulldogs look for Foster to have a breakout year. Chase Lindsey is the 4th senior and returns with valuable experience from last season. He is a powerful force on offense and defense. With his size, Chase will be a handful inside.
6’3 sophomore Isaac Buhr will be extremely versatile and can play pretty much anywhere on the floor. The offseason proved to be a good one for guard Aaron Cook who looks ready to fill a substantial role for Rolla. The development of juniors Amari Terrell and Caden Martens along with sophomores Cam Cooper and Nick Shelton will be important to Rolla’s success.
Coach Miller has some good offensive tools to work with. The key will be finding out who the most consistent scorers will be both inside and outside. Coach’s offense really hums when the Bulldogs are draining threes and scoring on the run, “We push it up the floor offensively and score in transition, but we have a very solid offense in the half court as well,” explained Coach Miller. On the defensive end of the floor, Coach Miller likes to be flexible, “We are a team that changes defense almost every trip. We play full court and apply a lot of ball pressure.”
The schedule these Bulldogs play is extremely high quality and challenging. They start off the year with two tough match-ups; BSN Tipoff Classic and the Republic Tournament. These will be a good gauge as to how the team will fair in the first part of the season. They will definitely be fun to watch.