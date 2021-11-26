The Rolla Lady Bulldogs basketball team are coming off a 17-8 season and a record of 7-2 in the Ozark Conference. For the Lady Bulldogs, this will be their 3rd season under Head Coach Charley Parker.
Even though their record did not reflect it, coach made his setbacks aware when he stated, “Last season was a tough year as I am sure it was for most people. We were quarantined a total of 4 times and lost a big piece to what we do, because of an injury at the end of the year last year. I think we had the pieces to have been good last year, but with all the setbacks it was tough for us to overcome. I just give credit to my kids for keeping their heads up and fighting through the long season sometimes 5-6 games in a row.”
The Lady Bulldogs look to be firing on all cylinders this season by returning four starters, at the helm will be Carli Libhart (Guard, 5’7). The senior was 1st team All-Conference, All-District, and a KJPW All-Star last season in which she averaged 11.8 points, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Libhart is a four-year varsity veteran who possesses an ability to facilitate well and keep the ball away from the defense.
Fellow senior Savannah Campbell (Forward, 6’2) is another returning starter who made 1st team All-Conference, All-District, All-State and a KJPW All-Star. The Pitt-State commit averaged 13.4 points per game, 8 rebounds per game, 2.1 steals per game, and 1.6 blocks per game as a junior. Coach Parker stated Campbell, “has improved a ton from last season and I think she will be a load for some teams to handle. She does a good job playing with her back to the basket and has the ability to step out around the arc and take her defender off the dribble or knock down the outside shot.” A line that opponents do not enjoy one bit.
On the other end of the court is senior Madison Mace (Guard, 5’3), who was selected for the Ozark Conference All-Defensive team. Her defensive intensity and work rate are impenetrable along with her ability to spread the floor to secure shots on offense.
Taniya Corley (Guard, 5’5) is coming off a great year that was cut short due to injury. Coach Parker is proud of the progress she has made exclaiming, “She has been working hard in the offseason to overcome that injury looking to come into her senior year stronger than ever. She can shoot the ball well and plays really good defense.” Corley will be excited to be alongside her fellow seniors on the court.
Especially welcoming newcomer Madison Rogers (Forward, 5’7), Coach Parker had this to say about Rogers, “She is coming into her senior season; she is a very smart player understanding the game and her role on our squad. She has worked hard this offseason to improve her game and I think she could be a positive down the road in our success.” Coming in with 5 seniors, the depth chart is not able to carry many young athletes, but for returning bench players like Jessica Pritchett (Forward, 5’11) and Willow Gideon (Guard, 5,8), improving on last year is the priority then making the team will come naturally. Pritchett is a junior who started at the end of the season and kept improving. Gideon had a great freshman season averaging 7.6 points per game and made All-District, she will be looking to prove herself against the older athletes.
More newcomers include Faith Coats (Guard, 5’7), a junior who had a great JV season finishing first in almost every average and Resa Martin (Guard, 5’7), a sophomore that coach says, “very athletic young lady who I could see really helping us at the varsity level.” Coach is excited to start the new year, “I think if we can stay off of quarantine and stay healthy with no injuries we have a great shot to be successful this season. With everyone returning and with a ton of varsity experience I look for our veteran players to really get hungry this season to try and make some noise in the post season.”