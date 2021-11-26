The Russellville Indians struggled to a 9-18 record last season. With a new coach (Greg Koetting) and a young team, it was a learning experience for all involved. “The boys played better toward the end, winning 4 of the last 5,” reflected Coach Koetting. That is the what most coaches strive for, to have their players/teams play their best at the end to show they have learned and improved and get hot when it matters most.
The Indians return a more experienced line-up in 2021-22 with one senior and four juniors all returning from last year. Senior guard Bryce Mehrhoff (5-10) averaged 10 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1 spg and is a legitimate scoring threat from the outside. Junior forward Charlie Miller (6-1) was the team’s leader averaging 14 ppg and a solid 6.3 rpg. He will once again be a force in the low post, as a scoring threat, rebounder and fierce defender.
Junior guard Jesse Daniel (5-9) has great scoring range and is a good on-ball defender. He averaged 9.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 2 apg. Junior forward Alex Oligschlaeger (6-0) returns to the wing after averaging 7.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 1.2 spg. Junior forward Chris Seaver (6-0) averaged 4.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 2 apg and 1 spg.
Coach wants both Oligschlaeger and Seaver to take the next steps and become more aggressive on the boards and scoring around the rim. The depth for the Indians will include some great experience in junior forward Jake Schulte (6-1) who started a few games last year and averaged 4.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 1.6 apg. Senior center Simon Hartman (6-3) adds some size to the line-up and he averaged 2.6 ppg and 2 rpg last year in a few starts. Senior center Bryce Hale (6-2) and junior forward Bryce Bryant (6-2) provide a spark off the bench and some size to the line-up.
On offense, coach likes to move the ball, “I like a fast-paced running team, but you have to adjust to your talent level. If we can improve our defense, I think we can run that type of offense.”
On D, coach states his strategy, “I like man-to-man, but again you have to adjust to your talent and size. We may need to play more zone because of our lack of size and I don't know if we have the depth to press as much as I'd like.”
On the schedule, big games such as the rematch vs California at Home, who they lost a close one to last year and coach states if they want to improve in the Show-Me Conference the big games are @ Eugene, vs. South Callaway & @ St. Elizabeth.
Coach Koetting and his Assistant Coach Clint Finkemeirer try to stay true to the philosophies of the program, “I think we are there to teach them lessons about life in general, along with basketball skills and teamwork. I enjoy being around kids and that is why I've coached 11 of the 13 years since I retired from being a Superintendent.”
The players, coaches and fans are ready for the season to begin, “If we can stay healthy and avoid Covid, I think we have the potential to have the best team Russellville has had in about 10 years. We were very up and down last year, with a lack of Basketball IQ leading to us beating ourselves sometimes. If we can get past some of that I think it will be a fun year.”