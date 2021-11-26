The Russellville Lady Indians basketball team finished last season with a record just above .500 at 12-10. The team is headed into their 4th year under Head Coach Brian Bishop, who started his coaching career at Russellville with an overall record of 27-21.
Last season was difficult for everyone, but coach expressed their hardships at the beginning when we asked him about it he stated, “A roller coaster for sure. We had some girls out to begin the season, so it took us a little longer to get going than we hoped. Once we did get going though it was fun to watch. We ended up winning our Russellville Tournament which we haven't done for the past 5 years.”
Coach really expects Camie Grayson (Guard, JR) and Hallee Stewart (Center, SO) to be leaders as they are the Lady Indians returning starters. Grayson has started since she was a freshman and was named 2nd team All-Conference back-to-back along with All-District last year. Stewart proved why she started as a freshman by scoring inside well and when we asked coach, he said Stewart is “very athletic”. Another thing coach talked about was “Really we have everything a coach is wanting, great point guard, shooters on the outside and a Big who can score down low.”
The shooters on the outside that Coach Bishop is referring to are Ella Volkart (Guard, SO) and Camryn Paull (Guard, SR). Volkart has shown a good range from the perimeter and is a good passer who fits well into their fast-paced offense. Coach is very excited to coach this year and see how the seniors have improved over time.
He even told us, “I'm predicting our most improved player; Camryn Paull.” Paull will be joined by fellow senior Elizabeth Mehmert (Forward, SR), she expresses a lot of resilience when things don’t go her way, a well-rounded ball player would be an understatement. Erin Schroer (Forward, SO) is a versatile player who will see big minutes.
Fellow sophomore Audrey Klatt (Guard, SO) will be a big part of the offense and when coach commented on her game he said. “Distributor, she sees the floor extremely well”. The freshmen have seen summer ball, but are they really ready for the season? Coach Bishop absolutely thinks Kate Oglischlager (Guard, FR) and Jenna Schulte (Guard/Forward, FR) will be able to compete well at this level. Oglischlager is a scrappy and hardworking player, excels on defense. Schulte has range and can get up to secure rebounds.
When we talked to coach about how the team he stated, “I'm really excited and the girls seem eager to get back on the court and show what they have worked on. We have the pieces to put together a great season.” Expressing his excitement for this year and how they can build from last season and the summer. It all works around Coach Bishop’s coaching philosophy that proclaims, “Basketball is a learning opportunity to perform on the court. More importantly, basketball offers an opportunity to learn valuable qualities that will serve you well throughout your life. Have a winning attitude and be a competitor. Respect yourself, others and the game.”
Using basketball as a life skill is priority for Bishop because he can teach them ways through adversity and respect through the game. Even through last year with, “When we were playing our best basketball, and then again we had another little break where we couldn't do much due to mother nature. After that we never could get back on track to where we were before and ended up losing in 2nd round of Districts to a solid Linn team.”
The Lady Indians were able to maintain a steady record and improve over the summer. The squad will be a force to be reckoned with in Class 3.