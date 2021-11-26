Last year’s Sacred Heart squad fell short of their goal of a long playoff run, losing to #1 seed Smithton in the District Semi-Final. That loss capped a solid 16-6 campaign for the Gremlins. The good news is that was a relatively young team to have that kind of success, so the 2021-22 version will be that much more experienced.
A senior, two juniors and a sophomore, all four are returning starters from last season. If they can find that fifth man and have some players step up from the young, but deep bench, they have the squad for that longer playoff run they desire. Sacred Heart Head Coach Steven Goodwin is entering his 23rd year at the school program and has an outstanding record of 502-160 with the Gremlins.
The long-time coach has seen the mostly ups and very few downs in his career. This season is looking up, especially with the return of one of the area’s best basketball players; senior guard Coen Brown (6’2”, 180). Brown averaged an astounding 23 PPG along with 6RPG and 3APG. He was named All-Conference, All-District and All-State last season. He has all the tools to dominate now and play at the next level.
Junior guard Tanner Damlo (5’11”, 165) averaged 12 PPG, 3 RPG and 3 APG on his way to being named All Conference. Junior forward Caden Crooker (6’1”, 205) averaged 6 PPG and 9 RPG. Carter Rice (6’0”, 160) is a sophomore guard who started as a freshman last year and averaged 7 PPG and 3 RPG. Finding that 5th starter will be a challenge, but there are plenty of potential starters to look at. Junior guard Ian Smith (6’0”, 180) averaged 2 PPG in his varsity minutes last year. Sophomore guard Conner Rice (5’10”, 140) averaged 3 PPG as a part time starter last year.
George Bain (5’11”, 160) is a sophomore forward who averaged 2PPG in his time on the court last year. Senior guard Alex Karigan (6’0”, 140) also averaged 2PPG. A pair of sophomores in guard Traven Wheeler (5’8”, 130) and forward Gavin Caldwell (6’1”, 155) saw limited action last year. Coach Goodwin’s offensive philosophy is based on “A motion offense with ball movement.” Last year, the team worked very well together averaged 64 points per game. The offensive strengths for the season according to coach are “Good leaders. Players working hard and great young men to coach.”
Coach’s defensive philosophy is mostly 2-3 zone along with some press and man. Last season, the Gremlins allowed opponents 55 points per game. Coach Goodwin and his assistant coach Garrett Strange are anxious to get this season started “Lots of kids earned valuable minutes last year and hopefully we will improve on last season.” It’s not hard to imagine this group getting further in the playoffs, which is definitely priority one for this talented team.