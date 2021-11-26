The 2020-21 basketball season was a tough one for Sacred Heart and Head Coach Caleb Crooker. The team finished with a 3-15 record, with Crooker saying, “It was a learning season, with no seniors.”
That means he’ll have a veteran, experienced squad in the year ahead. The team also returns a load of scoring. The Gremlins’ top returning scorer is senior F Kiley Beykirch (5-10). An excellent athlete who also plays volleyball, Beykirch had a terrific junior season, averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Her length and good hands make her a great passing target in the post, and her footwork allows her to get around defenders. She’ll be one of the best forwards in the Kaysinger this winter.
More points come back in the form of junior G Emma Siron (5-10), who posted averages of 8.4 ppg, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season. Siron’s size makes her a versatile asset to the team, as it enables Crooker to show different matchups to keep things fresh. Look for Siron to increase her scoring output in the year ahead.
Junior G Mariana Restrepo (5-8) is coming off a nice sophomore season in which she averaged 6.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, and 0.8 apg. Restrepo is a good shooter and will get some open looks this year as defenses cluster down around Beykirch and Siron. Rounding out Sacred Heart’s set of upperclassmen are senior G Emily McDonald (5-6), a good ball distributor, senior F Claire Smeltzer (5-8), a plus defender and junior F Kate Carney (5-10), another proficient rebounder with good height.
The Gremlins look to be deep at guard in 2021, with a number of options coming off the bench. Sophomore G Emily Hesse (5-7), sophomore G Shay Smith (5-6), and sophomore G Ellie Coruna (5-3) all got a taste of some varsity action last winter and will be joined this season by freshman G Sophia Carney (5-8) and freshman G Avery Epple (5-8).
The collective quickness and athleticism on the Sacred Heart squad will allow Crooker to play a high-pressure game whenever he chooses to do so. “I think we will be tough defensively,” the coach says. “We will probably play fifty-fifty man and zone.” If the Gremlins can consistently get good looks on offense, they may be in contention for the Kaysinger in 2021. “We’re looking forward to it,” Crooker says. “We’ve got a good group of girls.”