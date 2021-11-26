The Salisbury Panthers experienced the dream season that all teams strive for, but sometimes these dream seasons don’t end the way fairytales do.
Head Coach Kenny Wyatt tells the tale “Undefeated Lewis and Clark Champs 7-0 (did not play Knox Co) everyone else had 2 losses and Districts were starting. We lost in the championship games of the Centralia and Salisbury Tournaments, but won the Sturgeon Tournament. We won 18 games in a row, which included a District Championship and a run all the way to the State Championship game in Class 2 where we lost to Campbell and finished second.”
Even though that dream 23-3 season ended with a wake-up call, long-time Salisbury Coach Kenny Wyatt doesn’t just go season to season, he has built a program that is competitive each and every year. His record at Salisbury in his 26 years is 525-189 and his overall coaching record of 678-256 is a testament to building a consistent and competitive program.
A point that should be proven again this year with the return of three senior stars off that state team. It starts in the middle with senior center Grant Biere (6'3). He averaged 10 ppg, 8 rebs and earned All-Conference and All-District honors. “Grant is our inside presence and most physical player on the team,” stated coach. Senior guard Jayden Green (6'2") returns after averaging 8 ppg, 5 reb and 4 assists. Coach remarks, “Jayden is a good outside shooter and handles the ball well. He is our best on-ball defender.” Senior guard Gavin Cobb (5'10") averaged 7 ppg, 4 assists and 4 steals. He handles the ball well and is a very good outside shooter.
Sophomore combo guard/forward Cooper Francis (6'4") returns to the court after missing last season with a torn MCL. Coach is excited to have him back, “We are expecting big things from him.” As far as the fifth starter goes coach is still unsure of who fits into this starting line-up and who his key contributors off the bench will be. There is a bevy of talent to choose from, including last seasons 6th Man Ethan Hamilton (5'10). The junior guard averaged 6 ppg and may be the team’s best 3 point shooter. Another player considered a 6th man last year is junior forward Eli Wekenborg (6'0"). He averaged 4 ppg and coach calls him “Very athletic and gives us energy off of the bench.” Sophomores London White (6’1”), Hayden Wooldridge (6’5”) and Mason Stapleton 6’5” all can play center and coach remarks he “Saw some good things from these three during the summer, If we want to add some size to the line-up. “They will give us a post presence,” states coach.
Junior guards Aiden West, Ryan Binder and Jaxon Green are all very athletic and quick will give the Panthers added depth. “We Like to run and create some easy baskets, but will play half court if we need to,” coach commented on his offense. “We should be pretty balanced. We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball and who have the ability to score. I think we are pretty athletic also.” Salisbury’s offense generated 63 points per game last year and the defense only allowed 49 points per game last year. “On Defense we are probably 50% man and 50% zone or trapping defenses. We play multiple defenses, but we hate giving up easy baskets, so we guard the paint and try to limit offensive rebounds. I think we are quick enough that we will be able to do multiple things on defense and create some offense with our defense.”
The Lewis and Clark Conference will be tough at the top and coach believes there will be a couple surprise teams in the mix also. Coach Wyatt and his Assistant Coaches Mitchell Green and Alex McFadden believe if they stay healthy and find the right mix of the 5th starter and contributors off the bench they can be “Pretty good.” As always coach, as always.