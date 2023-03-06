SALISBURY - A Salisbury R-IV School District student-athlete has died, the district confirmed Monday.
London White was a junior at Salisbury High School. The district did not elaborate on his cause of death.
White was a player on the Salisbury High School football team and boys' basketball team, which earned a spot in the State Basketball Final Four championship in Springfield. The Panthers will play against Hartville at 4 p.m. Friday.
The district said in a news release the team plans to compete in the championship with the support of White's family.
"The next few months will likely be some of the hardest faced in our school," the district said. "We are here to assist in any way in order to help our students, faculty, and staff as everyone works through this tragedy."
The district said it will have additional counselors available to meet with students individually and in groups in the coming days.
"Please be aware that students will have varied reactions to the death of a peer," the district said. "Any reaction is normal in the grieving process and can run the spectrum from withdrawal, to crying, to anger. We encourage you to openly discuss with your child his/her reactions and feelings regarding London’s death."
A local business is honoring White's life with a special dedicated to his name. La Novena, a Salisbury Mexican restaurant, said in a Facebook post it will donate profits made Wednesday from 4 p.m. to closing at 9 p.m. to the White family.
"We are very hurt by the news and passing of London," La Novena said in the Facebook post. "Devastating news for our community."
A candlelight vigil will be held at 8:15 p.m. Monday at the Salisbury High School football field.