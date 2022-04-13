OSAGE BEACH- The School of the Osage has found its next head coach for the girl's basketball team as the school announced Jaryt Hunziker as the next coach for the program.
Hunziker will head down to the Ozarks after a successful stint as the head coach for Boonville Girl's Basketball Team. During his decade long run as head coach, the Pirates finished with a record of 214-57 overall under his tenure. including regularly competing and winning district titles six times during his tenure as head coach.
The biggest achievement under Hunziker's direction was winning the Class 4 State Championship in 2021 with a record of 27-2. That achievement would also help him each the MSHSAA Coach of the Year in 2021. His squad previously finished third in state with a record of 30-1.
Hunziker moves from Boonville to Osage to rebuild a program that struggled last year. The Indians finished the season with a record of 5-20.
In addition to his coaching duties, Hunziker will also be teaching middle school physical education.