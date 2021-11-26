If you were looking for a reason to move to Slater, Missouri – here it is – basketball. The boys team has brought back District Silver and Gold four out of the past five years. Last year, Head Coach Dillon Yung took the team to a 19-5 season – culminating with a second place District finish and launching then junior Jakorie Terrill to 1st teams All-Conference and All-District.
The last year with a losing record was 2016-2017 season (9-17). “Last season we went 19-5, it was a tough season with multiple games being canceled due to covid or snow,” Head Coach Dillon Yung said. “We lost in the District championship to the eventual state runner up Salisbury.” They also averaged 61 points per game while holding their opponents to 44. Can they accomplish this with only seven players this year? Could this be the end of the ride?
“We graduated a lot of seniors last year, but this group has some really good returners and newcomers who will step in and fill each role needed for us to be successful this year,” Head Coach Dillon Yung said. During the last four years – his only four years coaching high school hoops, he has carved out a 79-27 career.
Senior Jakorie Terrill (6-4) will start at forward and averaged 14 points, 2 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 steals per game last year. And that was the upperclassmen for the starting team. Freshman Brandon Terrill (6-2) will be at guard and “will bring instant scoring, size and shooting to our team.”
Sophomore Kenyon Minnis (5-10) at guard averaged 7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game as a freshman. He is “A quick, athletic guard who finishes well at the basket.” Sophomore Grayson Zdybel (5-9) at guard averaged 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal last year. Coach says he can also shoot beyond the arc.
Junior Christian Audsley (5-10) at guard is a new addition to this team. He is a quick athletic guard who defends well. The bench appears to be pretty shallow, but have size on their side. Freshman Griffin Moore (6-0) is an athletic forward who has rebounding skills. Senior Tyler Malin (6-1) will play forward and is said to be an “an athletic forward who runs the floor well and rebounds well.”
A seven-man team returning from placing at districts and four years of winning seasons. This year might be the test. Despite the team size, Head Coach Dillon Yung has plans for the season.
On offense, “We will play fast, look to get points off turnovers, we will play a 4 out 1 in style. We have really athletic forwards and guards who can score really well of the dribble. We have guards who can shoot the 3 really well also.”
On defense, “We will rotate between playing a 1-2-2 zone and man, we really like to speed teams up and make them turn the ball over. We are really long, quick and athletic, this team should be able to rebound well and turn teams over.”
The seven-man team is looking at a few key games this season starting with New Franklin (13-7 in 2021) on the home court December 14th and away on February 8th. Last year Slater beat them 60-28 early in the season and their second meeting in February would be postponed. On January 4th Smithton (18-3 in 2021) comes to Slater. Get your tickets early for this one. They also finished 2021 with a second place district trophy.
Whatever the season brings for Slater, Coach Dillion’s team promises to be exciting.
“We like to play fast, and turn teams over on defense, Yung said. “We have the ability to play any style of basketball and our kids work really hard on both ends of the floor.”