Slater Head Coach Bob Gonzalez reflects on the challenging 2020-21 season for the Wildcat Girls.
“We were a young team - starting only 1 senior. Saw much improvement throughout the course of the season - played our best game the last game of the season. We return nearly our entire roster.”
The youth movement last season led to a 4-18 campaign, but as coach stated the benefit is a more experience roster for 2021-22. Junior point guard Kendyl Drummon (5'5) returns after averaging 3.2 ppg 3 asst. and 3rbpg. She was named Hon. Mention All-Conference last season and will be a big part of what they do on both ends of the floor.
Senior center Amaya Cortez (5'6") returns to the paint where she averaged 2.8 ppg, and 5 rbpg. She can be a dominant force down low. Senior forward Kenzie Nelson (5'9) averaged 4ppg 4 rb and 50% on FG. If she can score around the rim and defend on the wings even better than last season, that will open up things for the Wildcats.
Sophomore guard Tanlea Grimes (5'1) was one of the first players off the bench last season and averaged 5.1 ppg 2 asst. and 2 rbpg. Junior guard Allison Newman (5'6") also returns to the backcourt where she averaged 2 ppg, and 3 rbpg as a part-time starter last season. Coach is counting on these perimeter players to be consistent outside scoring threats and dribble penetrate occasionally.
Because so many girls were in the rotation last year the depth of this team is very experienced as they all started at least a couple games last season. A pair of sophomore guards Deliza Cortez (5'7") and Kenna Lemmon (5'8") provide depth and spot starts for the backcourt. As does junior point guard Aubrey Meyer (5'7") who averaged 3 ppg and 3 rbpg in her first off the bench role. Junior center Mariah McCabe (5'9") rounds out the line-up.
When the Wildcats have the ball, coach likes a fast pace, “Rebound and run - half court set - look to attack off the dribble - draw fouls - get to the free throw line.” Last season the Wildcats averaged a low 33 points per game. As far as offensive strengths this season coach states, “Team quickness, strong guard play, return a number of players who saw a lot of action last year.” On the defensive end, Slater is primarily a Man to Man team. They put a lot of pressure on the ball and try to limit the other team to one shot. They did a good job of that last season limiting opponents to 38 points per game and coach believes their quickness and experience will help them continue their stingy defensive ways.
No matter who returns, long-time Head Coach Bob Gonzalez has kept his coaching philosophy simple, “Play hard, play together, play smart!” Coach has been at Slater for 36 years with a career record of 552-470, so he has seen his share of youth movements, rebuilding years and veteran teams making deep playoff runs.
This year will just be another step by step process to get the most out of his players and the team. He and his Assistant Coach Elizabeth Klenk, know what it takes to compete in the Central Activities Conference and Class 2 come District time. Having this team grow and learn this season so that they play their best basketball at the end when it matters most is the goal. “We are very excited about the upcoming season with the key returning players. I hope we will feel more comfortable on the floor to just play and not think so much.” Reacting instead of thinking and playing as a unit will be the keys to the Wildcats success this year.