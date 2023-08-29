JEFFERSON CITY - Smith-Cotton boys soccer moved to 3-0 on the young season after an amazing performance from goalkeeper Alex Davilia versus Helias Tuesday night.
What a matchup between Smith-Cotton and @SADER_SOCCER tonight in Jefferson City! Tigers GK Alex Davilia stole the show making multiple saves and scoring their lone goal from the penalty spot. One to remember for him!FINAL: SMITH-COTTON 1 | HELIAS 0@KOMUsports @SCTigersHS… pic.twitter.com/pH62G1yNbJ— Joshua Shuman (@joshua_shuman22) August 30, 2023
Davilia recorded multiple saves in the first half after Helias controlled a majority of the possession. The Tigers did not record a shot on net in the first half.
That changed five minutes into the second half when Helias committed a handball in their defensive box. Davilia stepped up to take the penalty and hammered it home to give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage.
With ten minutes remaining in the match, a Helias freekick was denied by Davilia and they nearly scored off the rebound. Davilia gobbled it up, and then five minutes later, made a save off the post after a long Crusader shot.
Helias moved to 1-1 on the year with the loss, while Smith-Cotton is off to their best season start since 2019-20 with a 3-0 record.