Smith-Cotton goalie, Alex Davilia, takes over in 1-0 win versus Helias.

JEFFERSON CITY - Smith-Cotton boys soccer moved to 3-0 on the young season after an amazing performance from goalkeeper Alex Davilia versus Helias Tuesday night. 

Davilia recorded multiple saves in the first half after Helias controlled a majority of the possession. The Tigers did not record a shot on net in the first half. 

That changed five minutes into the second half when Helias committed a handball in their defensive box. Davilia stepped up to take the penalty and hammered it home to give the Tigers a 1-0 advantage. 

With ten minutes remaining in the match, a Helias freekick was denied by Davilia and they nearly scored off the rebound. Davilia gobbled it up, and then five minutes later, made a save off the post after a long Crusader shot. 

Helias moved to 1-1 on the year with the loss, while Smith-Cotton is off to their best season start since 2019-20 with a 3-0 record. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.