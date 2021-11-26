The Smith-Cotton Tigers boys’ basketball team finished last season with a record of 4-15. This is the Tigers 2nd year under Head Coach Mike Franklin who commented on last season proclaiming, “Last season was filled with adversity that we were unable to overcome. The team was quarantined for two weeks early in December, we did not bounce back very well after that. We struggled to mesh as a team and that falls on me.”
Coach Franklin is looking to bounce back this year, really counting on his seven seniors to step up and get the program back up to par again. Seniors Damareon Poindexter (Guard, 5’10, 180) and Karson Weymuth (Forward, 6’3, 165) are both varsity newcomers who are expected to fill big roles and see a dense amount of the court. Coach has expressed their dedication and is excited to work with them after they showed him an impressive off-season.
Returning starter Carson Hunolt (Guard, 5’9, 155), who coach says “brings experience and leadership to the team. We will lean on that experience this season,” will have no trouble taking charge and bonding the team with a year of varsity already under his belt. The senior averaged 3.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
On top of these three seniors the roster includes four more who all contributed on varsity last year coming off the bench. Ayden Perkins (6’3, 190), who coach says, “is a big strong kid athletic kid, who will be our most versatile player. We will lean on him to do multiple things for us this season.”
The senior will be utilized all around the court after averaging 2 points and 3 rebounds per game off the bench last season. Jason Diep (6’5, 175) is going to be the big guy down low for the Tigers. After an ankle setback and quarantines, the senior forward was not able to prove himself as a starter last season due to the setbacks.
This year will be a different story, with a full season and coaches’ confidence in him to score near the basket, we are certain to see Diep shine this go around. Senior guard Sam Cash (6’2, 155) is coming in with a chip on his shoulder after last season. After averaging 3 points, 2 rebounds and 1 steal per game, coach had this to say about him, “He is one of our hardest working players. He does all the dirty work for our team. He will reprise this same role this season.”
Jaren Washington (6’1, 170), who played all over the floor last year off the bench, is due for a much bigger role heading into this season. The senior proved this to coach when he entered late in the year and ended up working himself into the lineup. With all the seniors on the roster, that made it very competitive and gave very little leeway for the younger athletes to make the squad. Do not let the youth fool you though, James Bennett (6’6, 160) is a junior who got minutes at the forward position last year averaging 4.5 points and 4 rebounds per game. Coach has a lot of confidence in James to show out saying, “James has the potential to be our best player this season. If he improves his consistency and effort, he would be a very good player.” James will be accompanied by fellow junior Jimmy Browning (Guard, 5’10, 150). “Jimmy worked hard this offseason improving his game. I look for him to be a steady contributor this season,” Coach Franklin states about the newcomer.
Then there is the youngster, Dom Glover (6’6, 150,), the sophomore forward is a newcomer and the only underclassman on varsity. Much like his teammates, Dom put in the work in the summer and will see more minutes if he keeps going. Coach’s outlook for 2021-22 is positive, “We are excited for this upcoming season. This senior class for the most part has stayed together since their 8th grade year. Our schedule is solid this season with a lot of talented teams. Especially our conference, which is loaded with great teams. If we focus on the process that produces winning and consistently improve, we could be competitive.”