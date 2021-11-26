Many team’s had a rough 2020-21 season, with all the challenges, but the Smith-Cotton girl’s experience was the hardest, finishing a dreary 1-18. There’s not much positive to reflect on except that because of the rough season, many young players received a ton of playing time.
A fresh start will also be in order after welcoming new Head Coach Kevin Carr. He brings new ideas and lots of optimism. “We are returning 6 players from last year's varsity team including our leading scorer who was selected for All-Conference and All-District,” Coach Carr said. “Last year, we won one game with a varsity team combined of mainly freshman and sophomores. Along with learning a new system, this summer was very successful. We were competitive in our summer league.”
That leading scorer coach was referring to is star senior forward Bailey Brown. She will be once again counted on to defend the paint and on the wings as well as score around the basket. Junior Riley Jackson will take the court at guard. She is a solid ball-handler and has improved her passing and defense over the summer. Hayliegh Synder will play the swingman spot, mainly because she can rebound and hit a mid-range jumper.
From the bench, sophomores Kendall Jackson, Kiara Murphy, Zoey Hieromous, Hailey Burlingame and senior Peyton Kuhlman will assist. Every one of these players played some varsity minutes last year and most even spot started a few games. They all have various skills to help the team in certain situations or against certain teams. The versatility that Coach Carr can have with his line-up will be good asset the team didn’t have last year.
The Lady Tigers will need to overcome last year’s scoring deficit when they allowed 58 points per game while scoring only 27 per game. The scoring deficit is one way to describe what happened to the team last year. Coach Carr and his Assistant Coaches Kelsey Wilson and Kevin Matz have been working most of the summer with the girls on the new offense and defensive systems.
The action begins at Marshall on November 22nd who they lost big to last year. The game will be an early indicator of strength, but the real test will come on January 4th when they face the 2021 District Champions – Jefferson City Jays at home. Districts is a long way down the court for Smith-Cotton, so we will see what happens to their district assignment in this second season of class 6 play.
In the past, their district tournament included Columbia schools Rock Bridge, Hickman and Battle. The goal of a good showing at districts is a long way from improving over last year’s tough season – but one never knows in high school hoops. Winning a few more games will go a long way, but it will take much work to break free of the competition they might face in the big class 6 schools of Mid-Missouri.
Last year was a bit odd for us all and maybe it was for Smith-Cotton too. The year previous showed better performance with a 12-14 record. Many may remember scoring legend Haley Wiskur, who tied the school record for most points in a game at 36 and is the only Lady Tiger to score 1,000 points in her high school career. Good seasons often come in waves of talent, coaching and the “it” factor. Smith-Cotton will be a good team to watch as they climb back up.
“With a new head coach and the team learning a new system over the summer, I look for us to be better near the end of the season,” Head Coach Carr said. “We will experience some growing pains early on. Which we will learn from and make us better.”