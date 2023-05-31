OZARK- South Callaway advanced to the championship game of the Class 3 state baseball tournament with a 9-4 win over Portageville on Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Edwards and Tucker Jones each drove in two runs as the Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit.
After trailing for much of the game the Bulldogs exploded for 9 runs in the 5th inning. Ryan Lepper blooped an RBI single into right field to give South Callaway its first lead. More runs followed as Owen Rees and Tucker Jones each provided 2-run base hits to extend the lead.
When Jones fielded the final ground ball in the 7th inning and threw out the runner at first to end it, the Bulldogs celebrated briefly before quickly focusing on the Thursday's state title game.
"We actually wrote about five things down that, that really had nothing to do with performance on the field and had everything to do with the way we want to play baseball," said head coach Heath Lepper following the semifinal win. "Since that moment, they kinda took over their team. Y’know, we talk about ownership by the players all the time and they started to own it."
South Callaway will face the Licking Wildcats for the Class 3 state title on Thursday at 1 pm in Ozark.