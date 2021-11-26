Last season was the first winning season (13-12) for the SC Bulldogs in over 6 years. “The team did a great job of coming together and improving as the year went on,” reflected South Callaway Head Coach Seth Thomas.
“The team really bought in and worked hard, they were a joy to coach last season. We return most of our starters and guys who saw varsity time last season. We are very excited to see the growth they can make this season!” Trynnen Gray (G, 5'10", Sr) is an elite shooter, ball handler and runs the offense. He led the team in points 18.5ppg, assists 3.2 apg and steals 2.5spg and was selected All-District and 2nd Team All-Conference. Has a high defensive IQ and will matchup with the opposing teams top perimeter player.
Trace Helsel (G/F, 5'11, Sr) led the team in rebounds (5.1 rpg) and charges (37) averaged 11.7ppg and 1.9 apg. Helsel was tasked with matching up with the opposing teams most athletic/biggest player. He was named HM All-Conference and 2nd Team All-District. Sam Buckner (G/F, 5'11", Sr) has a very high basketball IQ is physical and is a gifted rebounder (5.3ppg, 3.5rpg). Buckner has great touch around the rim and is a very crafty finisher once he gets in the paint. Tayber Gray (G, 5'8", So) gave a ton of great varsity minutes as a freshman last season. He is a very skilled and high IQ basketball player. An elite shooter, who can also get into the paint and finish at the rim. He averaged 7.4ppg, 1.1rpg, 1.9apg last season. JT Thomas (G/F, 6'1, Jr) saw some varsity time last season and his role will be expanded this season.
Jacob Martin (G, 6'2", Jr) also saw some time on the varsity level and will look to have an even bigger role this season. “Jacob will give us some more size and athleticism, coupled with his ability to knock down jumpers,” coach stated. “He will help us spread the floor even more on offense with his ability to shoot the 3.” Newcomer Kyle Dickinson (F, 6'2, Jr) is a very strong and physical player who does a great job defending in the post and cleaning the glass on defense. Ryan Lepper (G, 6'1", So) will be looking to make a bigger impact this season. Ryan has the ability to play all the guard spots, knock down the open 3 along with getting into the paint to kick for others, or score off the dribble.
Evan Martin (G, 6'1", So) is “an extremely hard worked and is always trying to get in the gym and improve,” coach remarks. “Evan gives us some more size and athleticism and coupled with his improved ability to make open jumpers, he adds more versatility and depth to our guard spots.” Dane Daugherty (G, 5'10", So) will help the offense space the floor as he is a knockdown shooter, that opposing teams will have to account for.
“Our strengths offensively will be the variety of ways we can score the ball and our ability to shoot the 3,” explained Coach Thomas. “We return 4 guys who played a ton of minutes and most of our scoring from last season, we will look to these guys to contribute big chunks of the scoring this season.” On the defensive end coach comments, “We have a bunch of tough, hard working kids. They play extremely hard and that will be our biggest strength defensively. Another strength is our ability to change defensive looks, to keep opposing teams on their toes. Night in and night out we want to limit team’s offensive rebounds and attempts at the free throw line.” They are ready for the season.
“We will put a huge emphasis on our guys knowing their role and trying to succeed in their role to help the team succeed. I believe our tough conference schedule will prepare us for our tough District. We have a bunch of wonderful, hard working, and coachable kids on this team! We are excited to be able to coach these guys this season and see them compete everyday!”