The Lady Bulldogs of South Callaway put together quite a run last year. “Last season we went 19-3, we lost games to Boonville, Miller and Tipton in Sectionals,” reflected Head Coach Daniel Burns.
“We won the Show Me Conference for the 4th year in a row and won our 3rd District title in 4 years.” The run ended prematurely in sectionals with that loss to Tipton. That 2020-21 squad was a veteran team, so things will be a little different heading into 2021-22. “We lost 4 seniors and 3 starters from that team. We will return 2 starters and will look to some new faces to help us this year and add some depth for us this season,” explained coach.
Senior guard Raegan Brown (5'8) returns after a stellar junior season where she averaged 13.5 PPG and had 74 Assists, 88 Rebounds, 62 Steals, FG- 53%, 3pt- 28.8%, FT- 88% and was selected 2nd Team All-Conference and to the All-District Team. Senior guard Hailee Potter (5'7) is back at the top of the key after averaging 8.7 PPG and recording 53 Assists, 68 Rebounds and 52 Steals, FG-41.3%, 3pt- 33.7%, FT- 75.4% and earning Honorable Mention All-Conference. Freshman guard Reagan Arrowood (5'8) is starting her high school career by jumping right into varsity action.
A pair of junior forwards round out the initial starting line-up; Kesler Finney (5'7) and Lacey Mathews (5’7). The bench will not be as deep as last year, but it features some good young talent. Senior swingman Grace Pontius (5'4) and freshman swingman Kelsey Wetherell (5'7) will join with fellow freshman guard/forward combo McKenzie Laughlin (5'6) to provide depth and the occasional spot start.
When the Lady Bulldogs have the ball coach keeps it basic, “We want to take high percentage shots, get to the free throw line and limit turnovers. Our philosophy will look a little different this year than last year based on personnel. We will have more of a position-less approach this year, due to our lack of size.” South Callaway averaged a hefty 63 points per game last year and allowed only 41 points per game.
On the defensive end coach states, “We have traditionally been a pressing zone team, this year things will look a little different to maximize and fit our personnel. One of our defensive strengths with be our team speed, we will continue to be aggressive and play hard on defense. We will use more versatility this year on defense, in order to fit the team we have this year.”
Coach Burns enters his 7th year with the program and second as head coach, has an overall career record of 123-32, so he knows what to expect with the grueling Show Me Conference schedule and preparing for the post-season in Class 3. He and his Assistant Coach Adam DuBuque are confident yet realistic heading into the season.
“We have 2 returning starters from last year’s Conference/District championship team. Raegan Brown and Hailee Potter have been 4 year starters and have won 3 conference titles and 2 District titles. We graduated a 1500 career point scorer in Paige Clubb and a 1500 career point and 1000 career rebounder in DeLaney Horstman. We will rely on some new faces this year, along with the 2 returning starters. We expect to be in the top half of the conference and hope to finish above .500.”
The Lady Bulldogs have experienced success as a program, so they are familiar with what it takes to win, but can they get back this season? “We are coming off of a year with a lot of success. Our hope is that we can continue that momentum moving into this season,” coach states. “We are relying on some new faces to step up and fill some roles this year. Our team will look much different, but we are excited to see the growth throughout the season.”