ASHLAND - Southern Boone beat Eldon 5-2 in its baseball home opener Tuesday.
The first inning saw the most runs of the game. The Mustangs got things started when Kasen Bashore hit a double into deep left field.
The next batter up, Hunter Hees, got a base hit and scored Bashore.
Eldon led 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but the Eagles responded quickly. Hunter Richardson hit to the Mustang shortstop, but the throw was bobbled at first base, which led to Ryker Zimmerman scoring and tying the game at 1.
Southern Boone took the lead in the bottom of the first when Blaine Hargis popped it up and Eldon missed the ball. Two runners scored on the play.
Mustang pitcher Hunter Hees held the Ealges to zero runs over the next three innings.
During that time, Eldon cut into the lead off of a double from Hees that went to the wall in left field and scored 1 run.
The Mustangs were never able to tie or take back the lead. Southern Boone added 2 more runs to its total, winning 5-2.