ASHLAND- Eldon came into Southern Boone riding a 3 game winning streak and were looking to extend that number to 4 and play spoiler on the Eagles' Senior Night.
Early on, Paige Morse gets things going for the Eagles and hit a three to put the Southern Boone up early. Eldon would hang around, and the two teams would trade baskets.
Southern Boone lead by 4 after the first quarter.
Eldon would kick things off in the second quarter when Jaci Mueller would steal the inbounds pass and take it all the way to the other end for the layup.
Southern Boone would respond with a couple of baskets by Emilee De Haas, most notably a turn around layup set up with a nice pass from Chloe Bktowsky.
Bukowsky finished the half with an and 1 buzzer beater that would extend the Eagles lead to 10 at the break.
This would be as big as their lead would get.
Adrianna Frakes hit a nice 3 to help Eldon fight around and cut it to 5 after 3 quarters.
The back and forth action continued in the fourth quarter when Eldon cut the lead to 4 with under 2 minutes to play.
Southern Boone would hit their free throws, and ultimately prevail over Eldon 60-53.