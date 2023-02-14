ASHLAND - Southern Boone had multiple players in double figures in a 73-44 win over Centralia.
The Panthers started off scoring, putting 4 points on the board, but Southern Boone had quick answers. The Eagles were down by a point before going on a 13-2 run in the first quarter. Southern Boone ended the quarter with an 8 point lead.
The Eagles offense continued to outscore the Panthers and the Eagles extended their lead to 17 points at halftime.
Carter Salter led Southern Boone in scoring with 21 points. Kellen Ash and Brady Dapkus both scored 12 in the win.