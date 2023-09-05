COLUMBIA - Southern Boone pounced early with a two-run base hit from Gracie Britton. The Eagles poured it onto the Kewpies immediately, as they batted around and scored seven runs in the first inning.
Southern Boone expanded its lead in the second with two more runs in the top of the second inning, including a run-scoring bunt from Paige Provoost. The Eagles tacked on three more runs in the third inning due to a series of wild pitches and walks.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, and Southern Boone went home with a 13-3 win.
Southern Boone moves to 2-2 on the season while Hickman falls to 1-2. Up next for Hickman is Jefferson City at home on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Southern Boone heads into the Chillicothe High School Softball tournament this weekend, taking on Macon and South Harrison this Saturday.