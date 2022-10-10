ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0.
The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run.
Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st, senior, Emilee DeHaas hit a solo-home run to make it 3-0. The Eagles would continue to pour on the runs with excellent base running and disciplined batting.
Osage walked multiple batters with the bases loaded and by the time they had 3 outs it was 12-0 Southern Boone led.
I’m here at Southern Boone where the Eagles are hosting Osage on senior night! 🥎 After the 1st inning, @SoBoCoAthletics lead Osage 12-0… including a huge homer from senior Emilee DeHaas! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/4gBthYLFk5— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 10, 2022
After a scoreless 2nd, the Eagles found a grove again in the bottom of the 3rd. Hailey Platt had a sacrifice fly for the 14th run of the game. Freshman, Lainie Scheer brought in the 15th run of the game ultimately ending the game due to the run-rules.
Following the last run, the Southern Boone Eagles lined the third baseline. Both teams then honored Bailey Luttrell who was a Osage student who passed away last May in a car accident. Emotions were heavy among both teams as they held a moment for remembrance.
A moment of remembrance was held following the game for Bailey Luttrell who passed away this past May. A nice move from @SoBoCoAthletics and @SOTOsports. Following that, the teams honored the senior players. 🥎@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/ZpEJIBtRTv— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 10, 2022
After honoring Bailey, they recognized their seniors including: Addie Lange, Ashlyne Ussery, and Emilee DeHaas.
Southern Boone plays Centralia in the first round of districts.