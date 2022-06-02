OZARK- Trailing for the second straight day at the state baseball Class 4 final four, Southern Boone got on the comeback trail again. The Eagles scored 8 of the game's final 9 runs after falling behind Logan-Rogersville early and cruised to the first baseball state championship in school history, winning 8-3.
"We're just so happy right now as a team," said sophomore centerfielder Ryker Zimmerman, who drove in 2 of Southern Boone's 8 runs. "First time in school history, the records we've set, it's just crazy."
INSTANT REACTION from @SouthernBooneB's 1st State Championship in program history."The records we've set, it's just crazy!"WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PtvXsnjaqk— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) June 2, 2022
The Eagles tied the game in the 3rd inning after Logan-Rogersville jumped on Southern Boone for two 1st inning runs. A 4 run 6th inning provided the difference as the Eagles took the lead on a sacrifice fly and added insurance on a 2-run triple by Zimmerman.
Chase Morris also added 2 RBI's in the victory. Pitchers Carter Karotka and Bradly Smith combined to limit the damage after Logan-Rogersville's 2-run 1st inning.
Winning the school's first state title in baseball provided a thrill not just for the team but for the entire Ashland community.
"It just feels great," said head coach Brian Ash. "I'm happy for our kids. It's the first one that they've won in baseball. So, it's pretty special."