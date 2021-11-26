The Eagles finished the 2020-21 season on an 8 game winning streak before losing a close game to Tolton in District Semi-Finals. Southern Boone finished 2nd in the conference at 6-1 overall, and their only loss was to Blair Oaks. They finished the year with a 17-10 mark.
Like nearly every team, the Eagles battled quarantines throughout the season, with only having played a handful of games at full strength. Longtime Eagle Head Coach Andy Jahnsen enters his 19th year at the helm with a career record of 312-168. He will earn his coaching stipend this season as the Eagles only return one part-time starter from a year ago, the rest will all be fresh faces in new places.
The man with the experience is junior forward Aidan Bukowsky (6-2, 180). He averaged 3.2 ppg, .5 apg, 1.5 rpg, .6 spg, 74FT%, 34-3FG% in his time on the court last year. The guard spots will be manned by two juniors and a sophomore. Juniors Mason Ahern (6-0, 165) and Carter Salter (5-9, 170) have played together at the previous levels so they work well together. Both are solid ball handlers and opportunistic scorers. Sophomore Chase Morris (5-9, 155) adds some more quickness to the backcourt and he has great court vision. Sophomore forward Jacob Anderson (6-1, 165) will be counted on to defend the rim and help control the low post.
Because of their youth and lack of experience expect to see many different Eagle players get opportunities to showcase what they can do. Freshman forward Brock Gamble (6-4, 165) had good size and great energy. Junior guard Marc White (5-10, 150) and junior forward Charlie Lewis (6-0, 175) should get some opportunities early to prove they should be in the mix. Freshman guard Brayden Beckmann (6-3, 165) has good size and a lot of potential. Junior guard Roman Gasek (5-11, 160) can do many different things off the bench. C
oach Andy Jahnsen explains his offensive philosophy, “Run & Gun. We shoot a lot of layups and perimeter shots. We typically run a dribble drive offense to create the looks that we need to be successful.” The Eagles averaged 63.5 points per game last year. “Perimeter shooting will be our greatest strength as we have several kids who can shoot the 3 ball,” boasts coach. “We don't have a ton of size, so we will have to utilize our shooting ability and speed to create good looks at the rim and from the perimeter.”
On defense, Southern Boone likes to pressure to force tough shots on every possession. They allowed teams 52 points per game last year. Coach Jahnsen likes his defense to be “Quick, we will be very good on ball defenders with the ability to get out in passing lanes,” he explains. “We will have the ability to extend out full court to apply pressure to the opposing teams.”
The Tri-County Conference will have some top-notch teams again this season (Blair Oaks, Hallsville, Boonville and California), but the entire conference will be more competitive. Look for the December trip to rival Harrisburg to be a good gage of where the team stands early. Coach Jahnsen and his assistant coaches, Hayden Salmons, Pat Lacy, Trevor Kucour and Bryce Arnold are preparing to coach their boys up, “We will be young with a lot of newcomers, but expectations haven't changed. We will be a tough out for anyone we play as we will be very quick and tough on the defensive end. Our success will rely heavily on our ability to convert on our opponent’s mistakes.”
The early portion of the season may be frustrating as the team builds chemistry as well as gains experience, but look for the Eagles to be their usual competitive selves by the time Districts rolls around.