In just three seasons, Damon Wren has quickly put his stamp on the program at Southern Boone. Under his watch, the Lady Eagles have won an impressive two-thirds of their games, compiling a record of 54-27. The winning trend continued last winter, with the squad finishing 18-7 overall. “We had a tremendous year considering what we all went through in relation to COVID,” Wren says. “Our team also lost a starting senior to a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season, so we had some adversity to overcome as a team last year.” That they did, before ultimately falling in the district championship game to Boonville, a team that went on to claim the state title.
This year, the Lady Eagles return one of the state’s best players in combo guard Jersee Wren (5-4). Wren landed on the All-Conference, All-District, and All-State teams after putting together an outstanding junior season in which she averaged 13.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 74% from the free-throw line and 32% from three-point range. Wren is a versatile, multi-skilled player who is as comfortable taking (and hitting) the big shot as she is making the pass to set one up. She enters 2021 as perhaps the most lauded—and most feared—player in the Tri-County Conference.
Starting alongside Wren in the backcourt once again is senior shooting guard Mariah Prince (5-7), another All-Conference and All-District performer. Prince posted averages of 9.1 points, 2.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and a striking 3.1 steals per game last winter. She is an accurate mid-to-long-range shooter, and someone Coach Wren calls “an instinctive and explosive player who competes for us on the highest level.” She is also a high-quality defender and rebounder, making her one of the better all-around players in the area. The team’s third and final returning starter is sophomore combo guard Chloe Bukowski (5-6), who averaged 6.7 PPG on 33% shooting on three-pointers. “Chloe played a crucial part for us in her freshman campaign last season,” Coach Wren says, mentioning how her defensive pressure wears on opposing guards. Between Wren, Prince, and Bukowski, Southern Boone might have the most talented backcourt anywhere around.
The frontcourt comes into 2021 slightly less lauded, though. Senior power forward Paige Gamble (5-11) can score both inside and out, and Coach Wren is excited about her further developing her perimeter game. She averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds last season. Junior center Emilee DeHaas (5-10) averaged 4.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 0.5 blocks per game in backup duty last season. Says Coach Wren, “Emilee’s post defense and ability to alter shots is also a major asset she brings to the table.” Newcomers ready to contribute are junior point guard Kyra Massie (5-8) and SG/PF MaJayla Dudley (5-8). Massie is an explosive player who can get to the rim while Dudley’s size and skillset make her tough to guard.
Coach Wren is excited about the year ahead of him yet realistic about its challenges. “With our seniors and our players, we have a great opportunity to have a really successful season,” he says. However, “The Tri-County is a gruesome conference to play in, and we usually play in one of the toughest districts each and every year, with some outstanding teams, so nothing is going to come easy.” That said, with its proven, deep backcourt, Southern Boone will be one of the most difficult matchups for opposing teams in 2021. Expect them to put points on the board with relative ease and to play ferocious defense each and every night. This is one of the better, more balanced teams around, and a successful season for the Lady Eagles will surely bear that out.