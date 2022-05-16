ASHLAND- Monday, the Southern Boone School District announced that Mark Ross will be the school's new head football coach.
Ross has over 11 years of experience coaching in collegiate and high school football, with four years at Marceline High School, three seasons with the University of Kansas and four seasons at Horton High School.
While at Marceline, Ross built a program that finished with a record of 42-7 and made it to the Class 1 State Championship in 2021, after years of getting progressively closer since 2019.
Ross has been the recipient of many of awards, including Class 1 Northeast Media Coach of the year three times and Lewis & Clark Conference Coach of the Year twice.
"Coach Ross really impressed the entire selection committee with his views on program development, core values and his philosophy on what the game of football can do for an individual, team and community,” Trent Tracy, the district's activities director, said.
Ross has mentioned how eager he is to begin his work at Southern Boone.
“I’ve heard so many great things about the students, staff, school district, administration and Southern Boone Community... I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build on Coach Tracy’s success and continue guiding the football program in the right direction," Ross said.