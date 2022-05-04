ASHLAND − Southern Boone School District has named Trent Tracy as its new activities director.
Tracy has been the head football coach and teacher at Southern Boone High School for the past eight years. The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately, according to a news release from the district.
Tracy will succeed Dale Long, who has served as activities director since 2019, effective July 1.
“I’m excited about this opportunity and I’m looking forward to transitioning into this new role with the school district,” Tracy said. “The Southern Boone community is amazing and has always been very supportive of our students and the various programs, clubs and groups they are involved in.”
Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said the district had some very qualified candidates who applied for the position, but Tracy's experience in education and athletics stood out.
“Not only does Trent have the history of building successful programs, but he understands how important activities and athletics are in the lives of our students and how valuable they are at our schools," Felmlee said.
As head football coach, Tracy had a 53-36 record, including six consecutive winning-record seasons. He was named the Columbia Tribune Coach of the Year in 2018, following a district championship win.
In addition to football, Tracy was the varsity head wrestling coach for three years and the head middle school wrestling coach. Before working for Southern Boone, he was an assistant coach in wrestling, football and baseball at Moberly, Francis Howell Central and Duchesne.
Tracy has a bachelor's degree from Lindenwood University and a master's degree in athletic administration from William Woods University.
His wife, Christina, is a first grade teacher at the the Southern Boone Primary School and serves as the high school cheerleading coach, according to a news release.