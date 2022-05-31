OZARK - The Russellville and St. Elizabeth high school baseball teams secured class two and class one state championships respectively on Tuesday. The Cairo baseball team also earned a third place finish in the class one state tournament.
This was Russellville's first state title win in program history and the second state championship victory in three seasons for St. Elizabeth. Cairo's third place finish is its best since the 2014 season where they placed second in class one.
Russellville wins class two state title 5-3 over Portageville.
The Class 2 State Title is on the line this afternoon in Ozark! @RvilleBaseball (28-4) is looking to win its first state championship in program history against Portageville (31-3). Stay tuned for scoring updates and catch the highlights tonight on KOMU 8 Sports! pic.twitter.com/PyyusbdNBV— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) May 31, 2022
Russellville came out swinging in the bottom of the first. Jake Schulte drove in the first run of the game with an RBI triple, and later in the inning, Logan Cinotto hit a single to score another run. Russellville led 3-0 after the first two frames.
However, Portageville cut the deficit in the fourth inning. Alex Winsor singled to left field, allowing two runs to cross home plate. Winsor's hit made the score 4-3 after four frames.
Russellville obtained an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. After another triple from Schulte, Cinotto got his second RBI hit of the game to give Russellville a 5-3 lead.
FINAL: @RvilleBaseball is your CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPION! Russellville defeats Portageville to earn its first state title in program history!Russellville: 5 | Portageville: 3 FINAL pic.twitter.com/aZHDirdyUz— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) May 31, 2022
Cinotto was the winning pitcher. He pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three Portageville batters. He was also 3-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
Schulte also had a good hitting performance. He finished 3-4 with an RBI.
WATCH: @RvilleBaseball claims the Class 2 State Champion trophy after defeating Portageville in the state title game! pic.twitter.com/j3PZfoV0nP— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) May 31, 2022
Cairo takes third place in class one after 9-3 victory over South Nodaway.
Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, Cairo quickly responded with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Gage Wilson smacked a double off the left field wall to score two runs, and Charles Chrisman scored on a wild pitch to give the Bearcats a 3-2 lead. Cairo led 5-3 after five frames.
In the sixth inning, Cairo put the game out of reach, adding four runs to its lead to make the score 9-3.
Wilson pitched a complete game on the mound for Cairo. Over seven innings of work, he allowed just one earned run and struck out four batters to earn the win. Wilson was also 2-2 at the dish with two RBIs.
Robert Prewett finished with three hits, and Austin Wright and Thad Harman each had two hits for Cairo. Harman also contributed two RBIs.
FINAL: The Cairo Wildcats took third in the Class 1 State Tournament.South Nodaway: 3 | Cairo: 9 pic.twitter.com/HhO1vKAHYb— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) May 31, 2022
St. Elizabeth dominates Oran 9-2 to win class one state championship.
St. Elizabeth wasted no time scoring in the first inning. Mizzou Baseball commit Brock Lucas launched an RBI triple to left field to put the Hornets on the board first. Then, a wild pitch allowed Lucas to score, giving St. Elizabeth a 2-0 lead.
After scoring two runs in the first frame, the Hornets followed that up by driving in five runs in the second inning. Lucas started the scoring with an RBI single to drive in a run, and an errant throw on the play allowed a second run to score. Moments later, two runs scored on a double by Jace Kesel, and the fifth run of the frame scored on a Levi Holtmeyer double. St. Elizabeth scored all five runs with two outs in the inning.
Lucas was the winning pitcher for St. Elizabeth, and he was excellent on the mound and at the plate. He compiled 11 strikeouts over six and one-third innings, and on offense, he finished 2-3 with two RBIs.
Kesel had two hits and four RBIs in the game. Caleb Oligschlaeger also finished with two hits and scored three times.
WATCH: Gavin Williams throws a strike out for the final out as St. Elizabeth are Class 1 state champions.FINAL: St. Elizabeth: 9 | Oran: 2 pic.twitter.com/uCtXiTSCoh— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) June 1, 2022
After winning its district, St. Elizabeth outscored its opponents 43-2 in the state tournament.