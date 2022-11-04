COLUMBIA - Rainy and stormy weather is prompting some high school football playoff games to start earlier Friday.
KOMU 8 will update the list of changed starting times as we get the information. We may not get updates on every game, however, so you may also want to check with the schools involved in any games you need information on.
- Boonville at Mexico - 4 p.m.
- Southern Boone at Moberly - 4 p.m.
- Battle at Helias - 5 p.m.
- St. James at St. Clair - 5 p.m.
- Westran at Monroe City - 5:30 p.m.
- St. Francis Borgia at Hermann - 6 p.m.
- Hallsville at Centralia - 6 p.m.
- Kirksville at Jefferson City - 6 p.m.
- North Callaway at Blair Oaks - 6 p.m.
- Owensville at Sullivan - 6 p.m.
According to the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team, it will be very windy Friday as a growing storm system is now into eastern Kansas this morning. Gust potential will be around 30 to 40mph Friday out from the south. Temps are already in the upper 60s Friday morning and will reach the upper 70s quickly Friday afternoon.
Thunderstorms will remain out west during the morning, but are expected to begin in central Missouri after 3 p.m. It will be a stormy evening with rain lasting through around 3 to 6 a.m. Saturday.