COLUMBIA - Three wrestlers from mid-Missouri teams in class three and four earned state championship wins at Saturday's Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Wrestling Championships.
In class four, Hickman High School's Hank Benter defended his state title. Benter was crowned a state champion at last year's MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in the 106 pound weight class.
The sophomore wrestler trailed 2-0 early in Saturday's 113 pound weight class championship match after a takedown, but he tied the score with two escapes. Then, Benter cruised to a 9-4 win, outscoring his opponent 9-2 in the match after falling behind in the first period.
Benter finished this season with a 46-1 record.
MUST WATCH: Hickman's Hank Benter (@HankBenter) is a BACK-TO-BACK STATE CHAMPION! After winning a state title last season, Benter defended his title with a 9-4 victory in the 113 weight class⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @KewpieWrestling @KewpAthletics pic.twitter.com/gLZAhgtAPR— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 26, 2023
Another Columbia Public Schools wrestler also captured a state title on Saturday. Missouri Wrestling commit and Rock Bridge High School athlete Carter McCallister became a three-time state champion after defeating his opponent 19-7 in the finals of class four's 150 pound weight class.
McCallister won his third state championship in dominating fashion, recording six takedowns, two reversals and a near fall in the major decision win.
The future Missouri Tiger held a perfect 49-0 record in his senior season.
MUST WATCH: @MizzouWrestling has a THREE-TIME STATE CHAMPION joining them next season👀Rock Bridge's Carter McCallister capped off an undefeated 49-0 season by capturing a state title in DOMINATING fashion⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @WrestlingBruin @rbhsbruinbear pic.twitter.com/dTpt8Gp8kE— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 26, 2023
In addition, Helias Catholic High School's Logan Montoya became a state champion in class three.
The multi-sport athlete had a clutch performance in the 175 pound weight class championship match. After trailing 1-0 heading into the third period, Montoya got an escape and secured a match-winning takedown to earn a 3-1 victory.
Montoya's final record this season was 48-1.
MUST WATCH: Logan Montoya (@LoganMontoya12) is a STATE CHAMPION!Montoya was CLUTCH in the final period, getting an escape to tie and a TOUGH takedown to seal the state title👀Check out the emotional celebration⬇️@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU @WrestlingHelias @heliascatholic pic.twitter.com/kVnGV0x5vG— Kyle Helms (@khelms2023) February 26, 2023
Finally, 14 other local wrestlers reached the state podium after Saturday's action:
Class Three Boys Brackets:
126 Weight Class: Helias Catholic High School's Carter Prenger (4th Place) and Jefferson City High School's Elijah Teiberis (5th Place)
138 Weight Class: Jefferson City High School's Braden Werdehausen (6th Place)
144 Weight Class: Helias Catholic High School's Jace Duemmel (4th Place) and Rolla High School's Kayden Kinder (3rd Place)
150 Weight Class: Jefferson City High School's Joseph Kuster (4th Place)
157 Weight Class: Helias Catholic High School's Eli Homan (5th Place)
285 Weight Class: Capital City High School's Reyce Turner (4th Place)
Class Two Girls Brackets:
100 Weight Class: Camdenton High School's Abigail Fuglsang (2nd Place)
130 Weight Class: Smith-Cotton High School's Jasmine Wolfe (5th Place)
140 Weight Class: Capital City High School's Jacinda Espinosa (4th Place)
Class Four Boys Brackets:
126 Weight Class: Hickman High School's Hayden Benter (3rd Place)
175 Weight Class: Hickman High School's Cole Harrell (5th Place)
190 Weight Class: Battle High School's Austen Wetzel (3rd Place)