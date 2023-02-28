JEFFERSON CITY - Tipton beat New Franklin 61-18 in the Sectionals round of the Missouri State Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
Tipton took command of the game on both offense and defense early.
The Cardinals led 37-7 going into halftime, only giving up one field goal to the Bulldogs.
The second half was all Tipton as the Cardinals cruised to their win and advanced to State Quarterfinals.
Myra Claas and Briar Cox led scoring for Tipton with 18 points a piece.
The Cardinals will play Cairo in the Quarterfinals at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.