“It was definitely an interesting season with all of the COVID stuff going on,” Tipton Head Coach Mike Beeman said looking back on last year. “Like everyone else we had kids quarantined at times. Hopefully we all see less of that this season. We are looking forward to the season and my kids are really excited to get things rolling. We return our 2nd and 3rd leading scorers from last season and will return several kids with Varsity experience. We did lose 4 seniors to graduation, 3 of which started for us. We will miss the contributions of those 4 guys. We played our best basketball at the end of the season when it counted the most. We won our first round District game vs Belle and lost in the semi-finals playing possibly our best game of the year. A very salty Linn team beat us to end our season.”
The Cardinals completed the season with a solid 15-12 record. Those new faces have some size and talent and the team could go 9 or 10 deep if they had to. Junior guard Jack Moon (5'10, 150) is the team’s leading returning scorer. He averaged 11 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.6 spg last season.
Sophomore guard Jackson Bailey (5'11, 180) was the third leader scorer last season averaging 9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1 spg, as a freshman. Junior forward Tucker Gerling (6'3, 190) was started a handful of games last season where he was able to average 3.2 ppg and 3 rpg.
Junior guard Kinser Combs (5'10, 140) earned some quality minutes last season and averaged 2.4 ppg, 2 rpg, 1 apg. Junior forward Grayson Wells (6'5, 170) will add some size inside to this year’s team. Senior forward Mikey Buckner (6'4, 175) started a few games last season and averaged 3.8 ppg and 5 rpg. Providing depth at the backcourt positions are junior Liam Corley (6', 150) and sophomore Tyler Baer (5'7, 165).
Tyler Hineman (5'11, 180) a junior post player will see some time at forward as will talented freshman newcomer Owen Oehrke (6'3, 165). Having this kind of depth will really help playing in the tough Kaysinger Conference week to week and also making it through the long grueling season. Coach Beeman likes his offense on the move, so they will run “a Motion/Dribble Drive offense. We try to stay spaced and are aggressive attacking the rim to score and kick out to shooters. We try to get to the FT line more than our opponents and push the ball down the floor to get in transition as much as we can.”
The Cardinals averaged 60 points per game last year. “I feel like we have better perimeter shooters this year that will help space the floor,” coach elaborated. “We have several kids who should contribute offensively this year and look for a more balanced scoring attack.”
On the defensive side, Tipton allowed team’s to score an average of 56 points game last year. On his defensive philosophy, Coach Beeman states, “We mostly play man, but could play a little more zone this year at times. We are athletic and have little more size this year. I think this can be a really good defensive team.” Coach Beeman and his Assistant Coach Dylan Cooper, are focused on getting this team in playing shape, so they can dictate the way each game is played, “We try to be aggressive with everything we do and keep pressure on our opponent on both ends. Effort is always a must for us, I expect my team to play hard every night.”
Coach also believes the Kaysinger Conference should be really tough this year, so getting off to a fast start would be ideal. Coach sums up the feeling “We are excited to get the season rolling! High school hoops season is the best time of the year!”