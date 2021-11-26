To be blunt, the Cardinals were an absolute force to be reckoned with last season. The Tipton boys established a strong name for themselves early in the season and never looked back, riding a 25-6 record to a 2nd round District loss to Linn Co. Head Coach Jason Culpepper, entering his 9th season at the helm of the Cardinal program, has made a reputation for himself as a winner in the Kaysinger Conference.
After losing the majority of the team that finished 2nd in State, the 2020-21 squad did their best to replicate said success by any means necessary, with 81% of team scoring coming from underclassmen. “Our non-conference schedule is tough,” Coach Culpepper said, “but it helped us grow last year with a young squad where we were prepared for the postseason.”
While relying on youth is typically a crutch for most squads, the Cardinals have excelled with their youngsters and molded them into productive, everyday starters. So much so that the team returns just one senior to the court; power forward Kenna Bixler (5-8) will serve as the Cardinals’ dependable, experienced veteran. Attacking the rim and being aggressive in the paint, she averaged 10ppg through the playoff run from a year ago.
Expect her to make regular starts. Joining Bixler as offensive weapons is junior point guard Myra Claas (5-7). Perhaps the most dynamic player on the team, Claas is 2x All-State, can shoot from 30ft out, and will defend her opponent’s best. She remains calm and collected under pressure, leading the team in scoring in back-to-back final four appearances. Joining her on the floor as again is junior power forward Briar Cox (6-0).
Averaging 11.6 ppg, 11.6 reb and 59% FG, she’s coming off a tremendous sophomore campaign in which she also averaged a double-double in the final four. Coach Culpepper describes her as the best rebounder he’s seen, and considering she added a 3-point shot this offseason, she’ll be even more lethal to opponents this winter than ever before.
Also returning to her starting role is sophomore shooting guard Courtney Edwards (5-10). One of the stronger 3-point shooters for the Cardinals, Edwards can handle the clutch as she sank three consecutive 3-pointers to give her team a 10 point lead in the state quarterfinal game a season ago. She hits an average of ⅓ of her 3-point attempts, so expect her to be a deadeye from downtown during her junior year.
Junior center Brett Cox (6-1) adds not only size to the Tipton roster, but also a dominating presence inside the paint. A rebound machine, Coach Culpepper expects big things from Cox as she returns to her starting role. The wildcard in the starting five will be freshman point guard Charlee Bailey (5-5). Her talent emerged last season after Claas missed time due to surgery, and Coach Culpepper expects her to be a strong scorer from day 1 onward as she becomes a mainstay in the Cardinal starting 5. The team scored an average of 65.5 points per game last season and has depth off the bench to put up similar numbers this winter.
Junior Olivia Wolf (5-9), will spend time in the rough areas this year as she’ll play post to collect rebounds and open lanes. Junior small forward Paige Wittman (5-6) earned her stripes in 2 seasons on JV and is ready to make her impact felt at the varsity level. She’s got an impressive 3-pointer. Sophomore guards Madalyn Hagerman (5-4) and Raylin Potter (5-4) have shown tremendous growth in their first year at Tipton and are part of Coach Culpepper’s powerful off-the-bench crew.
“We have a lot of high-level players and we look forward to challenging ourselves this winter against great non-conference opponents to find areas that we need to improve come February and March,” said Coach Culpepper. Tipton has trounced the Kaysinger Conference in recent years, and this winter’s Cardinals should be no different.