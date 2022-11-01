FATIMA -- Columbia's Tolton Comets & Washington's St. Francis Borgia Knights came away with wins Tuesday after the Class 1 District 4 Semi-Finals.
Tolton was seeded first going into districts, while St. Francis Borgia was seeded second.
Both teams play head to head on November 3rd at 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Soccer Field in Westphalia, MO, for the District Championship.
Fatima (4) vs Tolton (1)
The first game of the night was Fatima Comets, seeded fourth, against Tolton Trailblazers, seeded first.
Fatima and Tolton came out strong defensively. Each team had a scoreless first half.
Keepers Garrett Mantel from Fatima and Alex Strffes from Tolton walked away with multiple saves from the night.
However, Mantel was unable to stop every shot in the second half.
The Trailblazers were the first of the night to find the back of the net when Senior Ryan Hulett snuck one past the Comets early in the half.
Shortly after, Tolton's Lucas Boyer struck one in off a corner kick.
The final score was Tolton 2-0.
MMA (3) vs St. Francis Borgia (2)
The second game of the night was MMA Colonels, seeded third, against St. Francis Borgia, seeded second.
Similar to the game before theirs, both teams struggled to score in the first half.
However, both teams came out strong in the second half, but St. Francis Borgia walked away with the semi-final win 2-1.