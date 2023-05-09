JEFFERSON CITY - Tolton beat Jefferson City 4-3 in baseball on Tuesday thanks to a late 3-run homerun.
The Blazers were first on the board. Cameron Lee got the bats started in the top of the first for Tolton with a single to center. He scored the first run on a fielders choice.
Jefferson City heated up at the plate in the bottom of the second. Brody Johns led it off by beating a throw to first from Tolton's shortstop. With Johns on, Ryan Tadsen hit a two-run homer to left and put the Jays up 2-1.
The Jays maintained their one-run lead for a couple scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the 6th, Johns put another ball into play and Drew Heller beat a throw to home to extend the Jefferson City lead.
But, Tolton wasn't out of the game yet. The Blazers offense got going with a one-run deficit in the top of the seventh.
Aden Tipton led off the inning with a double to right field. Tolton got another runner on base thanks to a bobbled ball from the Jays.
Will Breitweiser came to the plate with two runners on base. He launched a deep homerun over the left field wall to give the Blazers a late 4-3 lead over Jefferson City.
Tolton would hold on to its lead in the bottom of the inning and come away with a road win.
The Blazers will be back on the diamond Thursday for a home matchup against Southern Boone.
Jefferson City hosts Troy Buchanan on Saturday.