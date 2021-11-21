COLUMBIA - Father Tolton men's basketball is a team that many Mid-Missouri fans are paying attention to.
Known for their stacked rosters over the years and an 143-42 record over the course of seven seasons under head coach, Jeremy Osborne, the Trailblazers have a lot of eyes on them at all times.
Tolton lost to Westminster Christian Academy 69-53 in the state quarterfinals last season leaving them empty-handed in pursuit of a state title. This year, they are identifying where they went wrong and working from there.
“The way we played that night, again hats off to Westminster, they battled their butts off, they came ready to play, we did not," said Osborne. "You can’t take nothing for granted at this level, at that time of the season everyone has one dream, one goal.”
With four returning starters back for the 2021-22 season, three of which are team captains, the newcomers to the team have a lot to learn from the senior members on the team.
“I got like a lot of experience in different situations I make sure that they’re ready for what we got coming up or anything and questions about the offense or the defense, whatever we’re running, I make sure I get on top of them, make sure they know what they’re doing," said senior guard Tahki Chievous.
The Trailblazers are honing in on their defense this season and believe that with solid defense, it can win them games.
“Defense is key, that defense is key to winning anything, as long as we can guard anyone, it doesn’t matter how our offense is that night, as long as we got defense, that’s going to win us games," said Chievous.
Freshman guard Aaron Rowe is set to be a possible five-star prospect. Without playing a single high school basketball game, Rowe already has two D1 offers from St. Louis University and Tennessee. In his Tolton debut, Rowe put up 30 points making a statement early on as a Trailblazer.
“I think for him, kind of having to come in with Jevon, and Justin, and Tahki and some of those seniors, that’s helped a lot. Those guys, they’ve been through just about every experience you can have, the highs and the lows of high school basketball and just being there as a sounding board for him, those guys showing him the right way to do things, it’s been great," said Osborne. "Obviously his on-court play has been great as well, so trying to get him to fill a more vocal role as a point guard, you kind of have to. He’s getting there, but having those seniors around him has surely helped.”
It's been seven years since Tolton has gained a state title in boy's basketball.
"Last year we didn't play close to our potential as we could've, we have a lot of stuff to improve on, I think we have improved on a lot, like really every part of the game from offense efficiency to like defense efficiency," said senior power forward Jevon Porter. "We're more talkative on defense, I think some of us last year, including myself at times we were worried about getting our [touches] but this year we're a really selfless team and just worried about seeing the team succeed."
The Trailblazers take on Webster Groves at home on Dec. 4.