Tolton freshman Aaron Rowe dunks Friday during the Trailblazers’ 68-53 victory over Cardinal Ritter. Tolton played Saturday, too, and lost 78-72 to Moline, Ill., in the Highland Optimist Shootout in Highland, Ill.

Rising sophomore basketball star Aaron Rowe is leaving Father Tolton High School to continue his career at Link Year Academy in Branson.  Rowe announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Link Year Academy is one of a growing trend of prep schools across the country that recruit athletes nationally and focus on helping them earn college scholarships.  Rowe was named the number 15 prospect in the Class of 2025 by ESPN in April.  

Rowe, a 6'0" 150 pound point guard, helped lead Tolton to the Class 4 Finals last season where they lost to Vashon 57-49.  He holds offers from several major programs including Mizzou.

