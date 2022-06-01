OZARK- Trailing 3-0 in the first state baseball semi-final game in school history, the Tolton Trailblazers came storming back and took down Lawson 6-3 on Wednesday evening. The victory earned Tolton its first ever appearance in the Class 3 state championship game on Thursday.
Broxton Cole gave Lawson the early lead in the 3rd inning with a 2-run base hit. The Cardinals scored 3 runs in the 3rd to take a 3-0 lead.
It did not take Tolton long to respond. 4 extra base hits in the 4th inning got the Blazers on the scoreboard and cut the Lawson lead to 3-2. That's when Justus Martin tied the game with a RBI single to make it 3-3. But the Trailblazers did not stop there. They scored three more times in the inning to take a 6-3 lead. Andrew Green's double gave Tolton its first lead of the game as the Trailblazers scored 6 runs on 7 hits in a game-defining 4th inning.
Green shined on the mound as well, shutting down Lawson the rest of the way as the Blazers won 6-3. Their semi-final victory sets up a championship game matchup with Springfield Catholic on Thursday at 7 pm at US Ballpark in Ozark.