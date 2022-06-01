OZARK- Trailing 3-0 in the first state baseball semi-final game in school history, the Tolton Trailblazers came storming back and took down Lawson 6-3 on Wednesday evening.  The victory earned Tolton its first ever appearance in the Class 3 state championship game on Thursday.

Broxton Cole gave Lawson the early lead in the 3rd inning with a 2-run base hit.  The Cardinals scored 3 runs in the 3rd to take a 3-0 lead.

It did not take Tolton long to respond.  4 extra base hits in the 4th inning got the Blazers on the scoreboard and cut the Lawson lead to 3-2.  That's when Justus Martin tied the game with a RBI single to make it 3-3.  But the Trailblazers did not stop there.  They scored three more times in the inning to take a 6-3 lead.  Andrew Green's double gave Tolton its first lead of the game as the Trailblazers scored 6 runs on 7 hits in a game-defining 4th inning.

Green shined on the mound as well, shutting down Lawson the rest of the way as the Blazers won 6-3.  Their semi-final victory sets up a championship game matchup with Springfield Catholic on Thursday at 7 pm at US Ballpark in Ozark.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you