MOKANE - Tolton beat New Bloomfield 66-52 in the first round of the Class 3 District 7 tournament at South Callaway High School on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers and Wildcats came into the game as the fourth and fifth seed respectively.
The Wildcats held their own against the higher seed for most of the game. Avery Nichols had a big first quarter, scoring 11 of New Bloomfield's 18 points.
The game remained close through the rest of the first half. Tolton led by 5 going into the break.
It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Trailblazers started to pull away from the Wildcats. Tolton went on a 23-8 run in the final quarter. Jillian Aholt scored 12 of those points for the Blazers.
Tolton moves on to the next round of the district tournament. The Blazers will play the No. 1 seed Montgomery County on Thursday.