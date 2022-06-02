OZARK- Father Tolton High School walked away from its first state baseball final four with its first State Championship thanks to an 8-4 win over Springfield Catholic on Thursday. Second baseman Justus Martin led the way with 4 runs batted in as the Blazers erased a 3-0 deficit.
"It's a great accomplishment for the last 8 years at Tolton," said Martin after the win. "We've done so many things and it's just a great feeling."
It was the second straight day that Tolton had to come back from an early deficit at US Ballpark. The Trailblazers beat Lawson after trailing 3-0 on Wednesday in the semi-finals. Thursday's 7 run outburst over the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings was the difference in winning the state title. Martin tied the game in the 2nd when a triple turned into an inside-the-park homerun thanks to a throwing miscue by the Irish. Springfield Catholic briefly regained the lead in the 3rd but Tolton grabbed it's first advantage on another Martin RBI hit and they never looked back.
"I had all the faith in our pitcher Connor Head," said Martin of the Tolton hurler who allowed just 1 run in 6 innings. "He never lets anything get to him."
The win represented nearly a decade of work to build a championship-caliber baseball program since Tolton opened its doors in 2011. When the final out was made, Tolton coach Erich Chick enjoyed the moment.
"I took a deep breath and then I just went after it," said Chick. "That's about as good as I can get. I mean, who knows if we'll be back, you can never tell. If the boys keep working hard, maybe, but we're gonna enjoy the moment like I told them. And that's what I did."