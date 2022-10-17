COLUMBIA - Audrey Rischer posted a 77 at 6 over par to solidify her spot in second place after day one of the MSHSAA Class 3 State Girls' golf championships at Columbia Country Club.
Rischer was the runner-up a year ago as only a sophomore for the trailblazers losing to Reagan Zibilski who now golfs for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Rischer was 8 over after 14 holes but cleaned up down the stretch with 2 birdies.
WATCH: Tolton's Audrey Rischer (@audreyrischer) has her eyes on the Class 3 State Title. Rischer sits a 6-over in 2nd place. @KOMUsports @BlazerGirlsGolf pic.twitter.com/yOFEdMTKLq— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 17, 2022
Tolton is in 4th place after the first round with a team total of 372. Katherine Ryan was the next best Trailblazer today shooting a 90. The teams in front of Tolton for the team title are Visitation Academy, Glendale, and St. Dominic.
Helias's Sophie Hinds is tied for 7ht place after a solid day posing an 86 for her first round. Hinds had a nice chip and par save on 11, and also birdie the 18th hole to round out her day.
WATCH: Sophie Hinds with a nice chip and par on the 11th hole @ColumbiaCCGolf. The @Ladysadergolf Junior is in 7th place after day 1 at @MSHSAAOrg Class 3 State Championships.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/cpdbS3zB0a— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 17, 2022
Jaycie Lowery from Capital City represented the Cavaliers well with an 89 day one score to put her tied for 13th place.
Little slo-mo action as Capital City’s Jaycie Lowery tees off on the 3rd hole. ⛳️@KOMUsports @MSHSAAOrg @CCHSCavs pic.twitter.com/EPoFerR5EF— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 17, 2022
For Jefferson City, Mia McGraw finished with an 99 today.
Sydney Righter and Joy Camarena posted 100 and 101 scores for Camdenton.
The girls play another 18 holes tomorrow to determine the class 3 individual champion as well as the team state champion for the 2022 season.