JEFFERSON CITY-- After a scoreless first 75 minutes of their night, Jefferson City midfielder Tuck Feeler headed Chuy Castro's free kick just outside their box into the net for the Jays' first goal of 2023 and a game-sealer over crosstown rival Capital City.
With nine minutes remaining in the first half, Jefferson City failed to convert a penalty kick by James Zablon, that was saved by Capital City's Cole Kemna on a diving stop.
Capital City was unable to generate many shot attempts throughout the game; however, did have a free kick in the final minute that was shot over the goal out of play.
Jefferson City will host Central High School on Friday, while the Cavaliers will travel to Battle on Thursday night.