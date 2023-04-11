JEFFERSON CITY - The Battle Spartans beat Jefferson City 12-11 in a conference baseball matchup on Tuesday.
The Jays took early control of the game when starting pitcher Zac Arnold struck out two batters.
The offense then built a cushion for their pitcher. Arnold batted in the first run of the game for Jefferson City.
Then, Ryan Tasden hit a deep double to center field to drive in two more.
Mason Wall hit a sacrifice fly ball to give the Jays a 4-0 lead going into the second inning.
Battle quickly started pulling back into the game. Brayden Groseclose hit a deep shot to the left field wall to drive in the Spartans first run of the game.
Brookson McCarthy batted in two more runners later in the second inning to bring Battle back within one run.
After holding the Jays scoreless in the bottom of the second, the Spartans moved into the lead for the first time in the game. Raye Kennon launched a homerun over the left field wall to give Battle the go-ahead run.
Groseclose added on to his RBI total with a double to the center field wall.
Battle led 6-4 going into the bottom of the third.
Jefferson City responded to the Spartans three run inning with three runs of their own. Wall hit a shot straight to the shortstop, but the Jays were able to score thanks to a Spartans throwing error.
Brody Johns launched a 2-RBI shot to deep center to take back the lead for Jefferson City.
Battle outscored the Jays 6-3 over the next two innings. Two of those runs came from the second homer of the day for the Spartans.
Brenden Alton hit it over the left field wall in the top of the fourth as part of another three run inning for Battle.
The Jays put up three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 12-10. Tadsen added one more run for the Jays with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth, but Battle hung on to win the game 12-11.
Jefferson City is back in action Wednesday, when the Jays visit Valle Catholic for a 3:30 pm matchup.
Next up for the Spartans is the Columbia Baseball Tournament which starts on Thursday.